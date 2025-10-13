AdvisorNet Financial Cuts $3.9 Million From Short-Term Treasury ETF — Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Key Points

AdvisorNet Financial sold 47,112 shares of SHY for an estimated $3.9 million in the third quarter.

The transaction represents 0.2% of AdvisorNet Financial's reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, AdvisorNet reported holding 167,518 SHY shares valued at $13.9 million—accounting for about 0.8% of the firm's assets.

AdvisorNet Financial disclosed the sale of 47,112 shares of the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) for an estimated $3.9 million in the third quarter, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:IVV: $86.3 million (4.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DFAU: $41.3 million (2.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DFIC: $35.5 million (2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:JPST: $34.5 million (2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:AGG: $32.5 million (1.8% of AUM)

As of Monday afternoon, SHY shares were priced at $82.96, up 0.6% for the past year.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Net Assets $23.9 billion Price (as of Monday afternoon) $82.96 Yield (TTM) 3.88% One-year total return 3.7%

ETF Snapshot

SHY's investment strategy focuses on tracking the performance of an index measuring U.S. Treasury securities with maturities between one and three years, providing exposure to short-term U.S. Treasury securities.

The portfolio is composed primarily of U.S. Treasury obligations, with a mandate to invest at least 90% of assets in U.S. Treasury securities, ensuring high credit quality and liquidity.

The fund is a passively managed ETF tracking a short-duration U.S. Treasury index.

SHY offers investors efficient access to U.S. Treasury securities with maturities from one to three years. Its strategy emphasizes high credit quality and transparency, appealing to investors seeking stability and predictable income within a low-risk segment of the fixed income universe.

Foolish Take

AdvisorNet Financial’s $3.9 million reduction in the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF signals a mild shift away from ultra-short-term Treasuries after a steady year for bond markets. Nevertheless, even after selling roughly 47,000 shares, SHY remains part of the firm’s core fixed-income allocation, representing 0.8% of total reportable assets.



The ETF’s conservative profile has appealed to investors seeking stability amid interest-rate uncertainty. As of Friday, SHY reported net assets of $23.9 billion and an effective duration of 1.86 years, reflecting minimal sensitivity to rate moves. The fund’s 12-month trailing yield of 3.88% and expense ratio of 0.15% make it a low-cost, low-volatility anchor within diversified portfolios.



While equities and higher-yield credit have outperformed this year, short-duration Treasury ETFs like SHY continue to serve as liquidity buffers and income stabilizers. For AdvisorNet, the sale may represent tactical rebalancing as Treasury yields hover near multiyear highs and the Federal Reserve signals the next phase of its rate-cut cycle.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets that an investment firm or fund manages on behalf of clients.

Dividend yield: The annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Trailing-12-month (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Index tracking: An investment strategy aiming to replicate the performance of a specific market index.

Short-duration: Refers to bonds or funds focused on securities with relatively short maturities, typically less sensitive to interest rate changes.

U.S. Treasury securities: Debt obligations issued by the U.S. government, considered low-risk and highly liquid.

Passively managed: A fund management style that seeks to mirror an index rather than actively select investments.

Liquidity: How quickly and easily an asset can be bought or sold without affecting its price.

Credit quality: A measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay its debt, indicating risk level.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Reportable assets: Assets that an investment manager must disclose in regulatory filings, typically above a certain threshold.



*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

