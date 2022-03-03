Markets

Advisor Teams Leaving Wells Fargo

julia.horti@advisortarget.co (Julia Horti ) FINSUM
Wells Fargo has employed a number of strategies in both advisor recruiting and retention but is still losing teams. Recently Stratos Wealth Holdings added Jason Howerd, Shane Kunz, and Chad Horne who oversaw $1billion at Wells before their move. It was the additional resources and financial software that were key drivers in their decision-making process. LPL’s affiliate Gladstone Wealth Partners also added nearly a half dozen advisors from Wells, with well over $400 million in AUM. Overall Gladstone has seen strong growth already in 2022 adding 20 advisors in the first two months.
Finsum: It appears technology and tools are a growing part of the decisions advisors are considering when transitioning between financial firms.

