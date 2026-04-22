Advisor Sells $111 Million Emerging Asia ETF Amid 50% Gain but Keeps 1.3% Stake

Key Points

WestEnd Advisors sold 1,115,002 shares of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF; the estimated transaction value was $111.71 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value fell by $103.84 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

The post-transaction stake stood at 577,426 shares valued at $55.28 million.

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The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the subject of a major sale by WestEnd Advisors, which disclosed in an April 22, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 1,115,002 shares—an estimated $111.71 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 22, 2026, WestEnd Advisors reduced its holding in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 1,115,002 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of shares sold was $111.71 million, based on the average share price for the quarter. The fund ended the period with 577,426 shares worth $55.28 million.

What else to know

This was a sell; EEMA now represents 1.33% of WestEnd Advisors’ 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: XLK: $428.41 million (10.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: XLF: $383.29 million (9.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: XLC: $314.71 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VEU: $285.13 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: XLV: $275.36 million (6.6% of AUM)

As of April 21, 2026, EEMA shares were priced at $105.79, up 50% over the past year, with a roughly 15 percentage-point alpha versus the S&P 500.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1 billion Price (as of market close April 21, 2026) $105.79 Dividend yield 1.5% 1-year total return 52%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy: Seeks to track the performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index, providing exposure to a broad basket of equities from emerging Asian markets.

Portfolio composition: Invests in equities from emerging Asian markets, seeking to reflect the composition of the tracked index.

Expense ratio and structure: Operates as a passively managed ETF, offering cost-efficient access to emerging market Asian equities with a transparent, rules-based methodology.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF delivers diversified exposure to the equity markets of emerging Asian economies, leveraging a passive indexing approach to replicate the performance of its benchmark. With a market capitalization of $1.3 billion and a competitive expense structure, the fund is designed for institutional and professional investors seeking efficient access to high-growth regions. Its strategy emphasizes broad market representation, liquidity, and systematic portfolio construction to capture regional growth opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

What’s interesting about this sale is the backdrop. EEMA has been a clear outperformer, with one-year returns around 30% as of March 31, and even more significant gains since then. The exposure is heavily tilted toward tech, with roughly 40% in the sector and concentrated positions like Taiwan Semiconductor at over 15% of the portfolio, a concentration that helps explain both the upside and the volatility.



At the portfolio level, this also stands out. Even after the sale, the position is just 1.33% of AUM, while top holdings lean heavily into U.S. sector ETFs like XLK at over 10%. That suggests this was never a core bet, and instead more of a tactical allocation.



Ultimately, investors should note that emerging Asia exposure is working, but it comes with concentration and macro risk, and trimming into strength makes sense. The fact that this remains a meaningful position shows that it the sale is not necessarily a call on the asset itself.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Ftse All-World ex-US ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.