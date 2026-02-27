This Advisor Dropped $25.58 Million on a Company That Collects Fees from Boutique Asset Managers

Key Points

Added 88,749 shares of Affiliated Managers Group; estimated trade size was $25.58 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $25.58 million, reflecting both share purchase and price movement.

The new AMG position represents 9% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, Aerodigm Wealth holds 88,749 shares valued at $25.58 million.

This new position represents 9% of fund AUM and is the fund’s second largest holding by value.

10 stocks we like better than Affiliated Managers Group ›

Aerodigm Wealth, LLC initiated a new position in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG), acquiring 88,749 shares with an estimated transaction value of $25.58 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 5, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 5, 2026, Aerodigm Wealth, LLC established a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, acquiring 88,749 shares. The estimated value of this purchase is $25.58 million, calculated using the average price during the filing quarter. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $25.58 million, capturing both the acquisition and any price drift over the period.

What else to know

This is a new position, now accounting for 9% of Aerodigm Wealth's 13F assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: ITOT: $31.27 million (11.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: AMG: $25.58 million (9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IDEV: $21.38 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFAC: $15.81 million (5.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VEA: $14.69 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of February 5, 2026, Affiliated Managers Group shares were priced at $301.55, up 65.3% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 53.18 percentage points

Forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 8.48; enterprise value to EBITDA is 8.75 as of the most recent quarter

Trailing twelve-month revenue was $2.3 billion with net income of $716.7 million

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $716.7 million Dividend Yield 0.01% Price (as of market close 2/5/26) $301.55

Company Snapshot

Provides investment management services through affiliates, offering mutual funds, institutional portfolios, and advisory solutions across equity, alternative, quantitative, and fixed income strategies.

Generates revenue primarily from management and advisory fees based on assets under management, leveraging a partnership-driven model with independent investment firms.

Serves institutional clients, mutual fund investors, high net worth individuals, foundations, endowments, and corporate and municipal retirement plans.

Affiliated Managers Group is a global asset management company that partners with leading independent investment firms to deliver a diverse array of investment strategies. The company leverages a multi-boutique model, enabling affiliates to maintain investment autonomy while benefiting from AMG's scale and distribution capabilities. This approach supports differentiated investment offerings and positions AMG to serve a wide range of institutional and individual clients worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Aerodigm Wealth's decision to make Affiliated Managers Group its second-largest holding reveals a bet on the business of investing itself. The firm's portfolio shows a clear preference for broad diversification—its top spot goes to ITOT, a total US stock market ETF, followed now by AMG, with international funds IDEV and VEA rounding out the top five. This mix suggests Aerodigm wants market-wide exposure through index funds, plus a concentrated play on asset management through AMG.

Affiliated Managers Group doesn't manage money directly. Instead, it owns stakes in boutique investment firms—names like AQR Capital, Tweedy Browne, and Parnassus—and takes a cut of their revenue while letting them operate independently. Think of it as a holding company for investment managers. The stock has surged roughly 80% over the past year, signaling strong investor confidence in the asset management business.

AMG suits investors who want exposure to the asset management industry without picking individual fund companies. The model works when markets rise and investors pour money into AMG's partner firms, but revenue shrinks during market downturns or when clients pull cash out. With a minimal dividend yield around 0.01%, you're buying for growth, not income.

Should you buy stock in Affiliated Managers Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Affiliated Managers Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Affiliated Managers Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Affiliated Managers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.