Advisor Adds $14 Million to Private Real Estate Fund Yielding 9% With 13% Tax Equivalent Income

Key Points

Pasadena Private Wealth added 887,464 shares in the Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund.

The quarter-end position value increased by $16.34 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

Post-trade, the fund holds 1,883,232 shares worth $31.28 million.

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Pasadena Private Wealth disclosed a buy of 887,464 shares of the Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (NYSE:BPRE) in an April 22, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction valued at $14.03 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 22, 2026, Pasadena Private Wealth increased its stake in the Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund by 887,464 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the additional shares acquired is $14.03 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund's total position value in the company rose by $16.34 million, a change reflecting both the share purchase and market price movement.

What else to know

The buy brings Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund to 4.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC’s 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VTV: $80.58 million (11.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VUG: $78.60 million (11.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VEU: $48.00 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:BTAL: $31.92 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE: BPRE: $31.28 million (4.4% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $16.09 Market distribution rate 9%

ETF snapshot

BPRE offers private real estate investment solutions, with a focus on diversified real estate portfolios and income-generating assets.

It operates as a real estate investment fund, generating revenue primarily through asset management fees and investment returns from real estate holdings.

The fund targets institutional and accredited investors seeking exposure to private real estate markets and stable income streams.

The Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund is structured to provide investors with access to a diversified portfolio of private real estate assets. The fund leverages its expertise in real estate management to pursue stable income and long-term capital appreciation. Its competitive edge lies in its focus on diversified property sectors and disciplined investment strategies tailored to institutional clients.

What this transaction means for investors

This investment seems to be more about seeking income through alternative assets than making a traditional equity bet. While it accounts for 4.4% of assets under management, which is a solid position, it’s not overwhelming, especially when you consider major holdings like VTV and VUG, which both exceed 11%.



What's particularly interesting is the nature of the asset itself. BPRE combines private real estate with a public investment structure, offering a market distribution rate of 9% and an even higher tax-equivalent yield of 13.1%. That’s a unique risk-return balance compared to standard public equities. Additionally, it trades at a significant discount to its net asset value (NAV), currently around $16.12 against a NAV of $23.58, which could signal potential upside if that gap decreases. Since it began trading on the NYSE in December, BPRE shares have increased by about 15%, but the fund itself dates back to 2012.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Ftse All-World ex-US ETF, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.