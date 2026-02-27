This Advisor Added $3.33 Million to a Bond Position to Balance Nvidia and Apple Holdings

Key Points

Larson Financial Group LLC added 61,408 shares of JBND, an estimated $3.33 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the position increased by $3.27 million, reflecting both the new shares and price changes.

This transaction represented a 0.11% change in reported 13F assets under management.

After the trade, the fund held 608,573 shares valued at $32.91 million.

JBND now accounts for 1.09% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 6, 2026, Larson Financial Group LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it bought 61,408 shares of JBND in the fourth quarter, an estimated $3.33 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 6, 2026, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holding in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSE:JBND) by 61,408 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the additional shares purchased was $3.33 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $3.27 million, a figure that reflects both the share addition and price movement.

What else to know

Larson Financial Group LLC reported a net buy of JBND, with the post-trade position accounting for 1.09% of its 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after this filing: NYSEMKT:SPYM: $183.13 million (6.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $128.56 (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $115.1 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:DGRW: $90.89 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:QGRO: $88.71 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of February 5, 2026, shares of JBND were priced at $54.14, up 7.2% over the past year, lagging the S&P 500 by 5.0 percentage points.

The fund’s annualized dividend yield was 4.41% as of February 6, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net Assets $6.09 billion Dividend Yield 4.41% Price (as of market close February 5, 2026) $54.14 1-Year Total Return 7.19%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy seeks to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over a three to five year cycle through active management of a diversified bond portfolio.

Portfolio allocates at least 80% of its assets to bonds.

Structured as an actively managed ETF.

The fund is designed to deliver consistent total returns above its benchmark by leveraging the expertise of JPMorgan’s portfolio managers to dynamically allocate across bond sectors and maturities. Its competitive dividend yield and transparent structure make it suitable for institutional investors seeking diversified, actively managed bond exposure in a liquid ETF wrapper.

What this transaction means for investors

Larson Financial increased its stake in JBND by 11% last quarter, signaling a move toward balance in a portfolio tilted heavily toward growth. The firm's top holdings suggest the strategy: SPYM (S&P 500 momentum stocks), Nvidia, and Apple dominate, with dividend growth funds DGRW and QGRO rounding out the top five. Adding an actively managed bond fund provides steady income and downside protection when those growth bets hit turbulence.

JBND doesn't just track a bond index—managers actively shift between Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds based on rate expectations and credit conditions. The fund charges a 0.25% expense ratio, meaning a $10,000 investment costs $25 annually, significantly less than many actively managed bond funds. It yields around 4.4% and has outperformed the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index over the past two years.

This fund works for investors who want professional bond management without paying steep fees. When interest rates shift or credit spreads widen, active managers can adjust faster than passive index funds. It's particularly useful for portfolios heavy on stocks, providing monthly income and cushioning volatility when markets swing downward.

Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

