Advising the Advisers: ‘On Purpose’ Podcast Live Taping Party

As a financial adviser, you might feel pressured to know every answer to your clients’ portfolio needs. But you’ve got some burning questions about digital assets like bitcoin.

Now’s your chance to ask: On Purpose podcast host and Onramp Invest CEO Tyrone Ross invites the public to CoinDesk’s first podcast live taping party and AMA on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Attendees will be part of the experience and get to ask frank questions to Ross and his guests Adam Pokornicky, COO of Digital Asset Investment Management; Andy Edstrom, financial adviser and investor at WESCAP Group; and Sunayna Tuteja, head of digital assets at TD Ameritrade; as they raise the big questions for financial advisers in a jargon-free, transparent discussion.

Pokornicky, Edstrom and Tuteja, who are also speaking at CoinDesk’s Bitcoin For Advisors event for registered investment advisers Nov. 9-10, are experts in the digital asset class in the context of how it fits in the realm of portfolio management, including understanding bitcoin’s value proposition in the macro context, preparing against its volatility and how to fold it into retirement accounts.

Podcast taping attendees will also be fast-tracked for approval to attend Bitcoin For Advisors after applying separately here.

‘On Purpose’ Podcast Exclusive Live Taping

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 | 12 p.m. ET

Guests

Adam Pokornicky, COO of Digital Asset Investment Management Andy Edstrom, financial adviser and investor at WESCAP Group Sunayna Tuteja, head of digital assets at TD Ameritrade

