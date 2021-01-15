Advisers Allocating Crypto in Clients’ Portfolios Rose 49% Last Year: Survey

The number of financial advisers allocating crypto to client portfolios rose 49%, with client interest substantially increasing in the past year, according to a Bitwise survey.

Bitwise Asset Management said 81% of financial advisers reported they had received a question from a client about crypto in the past 12 months, compared to 76% the previous year.

The number of advisers allocating to crypto in client portfolios rose from 6.3% to 9.4% in 2020.

Information was collected from 994 independent registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, financial planners and wirehouse representatives.

Almost 74% of the advisers said they thought their clients were or could be investing in crypto outside of their adviser relationship.

Survey findings show that 36% of advisers reported that some or all of their clients were investing in crypto on their own, and 38% had no idea, the remaining 26% were confident that their clients were not investing in crypto.

The survey found 24% of advisers own bitcoin, ethereum or other crypto assets in their personal portfolios in this year’s survey, up from 17%.

Those advisers who reported owning crypto in their personal portfolios said they have seen growth in the past year, with 25% of them highlighting “inflation hedging” as an attractive feature of crypto investing.

Read more: Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin Gets Ready for a New Type of Hedge

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.