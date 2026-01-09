This Adviser Put $9 Million Into a Golf Stock Up 55% Despite a $15 Million Quarterly Loss

Key Points

New York-based O'Keefe Stevens Advisory increased its MODG stake by 821,039 shares for an estimated $8.66 million in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value climbed by $10.33 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price appreciation.

Post-transaction, the fund reported holding 1.17 million MODG shares valued at $13.63 million.

On Thursday, New York-based O'Keefe Stevens Advisory disclosed it bought 821,039 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) for an estimated $8.66 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a recent SEC filing, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) by 821,039 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $8.66 million based on the period’s average share price. As a result, the fund’s quarter-end stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands rose to 1.17 million shares, with the position value up $10.33 million from the previous filing, reflecting both the purchase and share price movements.

What Else to Know

MODG now accounts for 3.54% of O'Keefe Stevens Advisory's reportable U.S. equity positions as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $68.19 million (17.70% of AUM)

NYSE: GLW: $27.33 million (7.09% of AUM)

NYSE: HCC: $25.71 million (6.67% of AUM)

NASDAQ: QCOM: $24.26 million (6.30% of AUM)

NYSE: AER: $20.20 million (5.24% of AUM)

As of Friday, MODG shares were priced at $13.44, up a staggering 55% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500's roughly 17% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.06 billion Net Income (TTM) ($1.51 billion) Price (as of Friday) $13.44 One-Year Price Change 55%

Company Snapshot

Topgolf Callaway Brands offers golf equipment, apparel, accessories, and operates Topgolf venues, with revenue streams from product sales and entertainment services.

The company generates income through a mix of direct retail, wholesale distribution, and venue-based experiences, leveraging both physical and digital channels.

It serves golf enthusiasts, sports and leisure consumers, and corporate event clients in the United States and over 120 international markets.

Topgolf Callaway Brands is a global leader in golf equipment, lifestyle apparel, and technology-enabled entertainment venues. The company combines a diversified product portfolio with experiential offerings, integrating retail, digital, and venue-based revenue streams. Its scale and brand strength position it competitively in both consumer products and leisure entertainment sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

This move matters because it shows how conviction investors behave when fundamentals begin to turn, not when a stock looks cheap on a backward-looking chart. Adding exposure to Topgolf Callaway amid a sharp run signals confidence that the business mix is improving and that the next leg is driven by execution rather than multiple expansion.



To be clear, the company is still in transition, but recent results point to stabilization. In the third quarter, the firm posted a nearly $15 million loss, but revenue from the ongoing business grew 3% year over year, while both net revenue and adjusted EBITDA came in above guidance. Topgolf same venue sales returned to positive growth, a key inflection after several choppy quarters, and liquidity climbed to $1.25 billion, up $391 million from a year earlier. Management also raised full-year 2025 guidance, now expecting total revenue of $3.90 billion to $3.94 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $490 million to $510 million thanks to better traffic trends and cost controls.



More broadly, the position sits alongside large stakes in Nvidia, Qualcomm, and other growth-oriented names, which suggests a comfort with volatility and a focus on upside optionality rather than income or defensiveness. Still, this particular move doesn’t seem to be about chasing momentum, but rather about doubling down on a position when the business is improving.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total value of U.S. equity securities reported by an institutional investment manager on SEC Form 13F.

Quarter-end position: The number of shares or value of a holding at the end of a fiscal quarter.

Reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, typically U.S. equities for 13F filers.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a particular company by an investor or fund.

Trading activity: The buying or selling of securities within an investment portfolio during a specific period.

Share price appreciation: The increase in a stock's market price over a given period.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund or portfolio, usually ranked by market value.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a benchmark or comparable investment.

Wholesale distribution: The sale of products in large quantities to retailers or other intermediaries, rather than directly to consumers.

Venue-based experiences: Revenue generated from physical locations offering entertainment or services, such as Topgolf venues.

Physical and digital channels: Methods of selling products or services both in-person and online.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corning, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends AerCap and Topgolf Callaway Brands and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $60 calls on AerCap. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

