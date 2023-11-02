News & Insights

Advil maker Haleon misses revenue estimates as North America volumes stagger

November 02, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Haleon HLN.L, the world's largest consumer healthcare company, missed market estimates for third-quarter revenues on Thursday, weighed down by lower sales volumes in North America due to weaker demand for its digestive health products and vitamins.

Consumer health companies and their essential, daily-use products are typically the last to face a demand impact by an economic slowdown, but high interest rates and rental costs are turning consumers more frugal by the day.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, Haleon reported a 5% organic increase in revenue to 2.79 billion pounds ($3.40 billion), but it came slightly below analysts' expectations of 2.83 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

The company said volumes for the quarter declined by 1.6%.

($1 = 0.8215 pounds)

