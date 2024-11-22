Adverum Biotechnologies price target lowered to $16 from $20 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) to $16 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm found this week’s new data for lead asset ixo-vec “very robust” on both safety and efficacy. The firm remains bullish n ixo-vec but lowered Adverum’s price target to reflects its changed partnership assumption, going from a prior excluding U.S.-only partnership to now a global partnership.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADVM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.