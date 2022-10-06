Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 59% of the company

Every investor in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 59% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Adverum Biotechnologies. NasdaqGM:ADVM Ownership Breakdown October 6th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Adverum Biotechnologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Adverum Biotechnologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Adverum Biotechnologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGM:ADVM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 5.0% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that FMR LLC is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.4% and 6.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Laurent Fischer directly holds 0.7% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Adverum Biotechnologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$2.3m worth of stock in the US$100m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Adverum Biotechnologies. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 5.1% stake in Adverum Biotechnologies. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Adverum Biotechnologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Adverum Biotechnologies (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

