Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 3.83

The average one-year price target for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been revised to 3.82 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.46% from the latest reported closing price of 2.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adverum Biotechnologies. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 16.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADVM is 0.18%, an increase of 43.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 60,967K shares. The put/call ratio of ADVM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 7,472K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,592K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,592K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 11.67% over the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 5,157K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,067K shares, representing a decrease of 37.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 68.30% over the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 5,068K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company.

Adverum Biotechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

