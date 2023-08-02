Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 3.83

The average one-year price target for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been revised to 3.82 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.46% from the latest reported closing price of 2.18 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adverum Biotechnologies. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 16.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADVM is 0.18%, an increase of 43.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 60,967K shares. The put/call ratio of ADVM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 7,472K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Bank Of America holds 5,592K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,592K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 11.67% over the last quarter.
BML Capital Management holds 5,157K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,067K shares, representing a decrease of 37.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 68.30% over the last quarter.
Versant Venture Management holds 5,068K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Commodore Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company.
Adverum Biotechnologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
Additional reading:
- Adverum Biotechnologies Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results - Full enrollment of the Phase 2 LUNA trial in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) is anticipated in the second half of 2023 - - LUNA 14-week data, including initial afli
- Form of Common Stock Warrant Agreement and Warrant Certificate
- Form of Preferred Stock Warrant Agreement and Warrant Certificate
- Form of Debt Securities Warrant Agreement and Warrant Certificate
- Adverum Biotechnologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Phase 2 LUNA Trial Update -Full enrollment of the LUNA trial anticipated in the second half of 2023- -LUNA 14-week data including initial aflibercept lev
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.