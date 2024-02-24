Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 4.28

The average one-year price target for Adverum Biotechnologies (NasdaqCM:ADVM) has been revised to 4.28 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 3.88 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.20% from the latest reported closing price of 2.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adverum Biotechnologies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADVM is 0.08%, a decrease of 56.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 64,567K shares. The put/call ratio of ADVM is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commodore Capital holds 10,000K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 5,871K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,902K shares, representing a decrease of 17.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 54.76% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 5,148K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,573K shares, representing a decrease of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 74.39% over the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 5,068K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 4,554K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares, representing an increase of 14.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 51.84% over the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

