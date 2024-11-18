Adverum Biotechnologies Advances Ixo-vec Gene Therapy Trials

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
Adverum Biotechnologies ( (ADVM) ) just unveiled an update.
Adverum Biotechnologies reported encouraging results from its LUNA Phase 2 and OPTIC extension trials, showcasing its promising gene therapy candidate, Ixo-vec, for treating wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The trials demonstrated significant reductions in anti-VEGF injection burdens and maintained visual and anatomical outcomes, highlighting Ixo-vec’s potential to transform the treatment landscape for wet AMD. With robust patient preference and a favorable safety profile, Ixo-vec is poised for further clinical success as it progresses towards Phase 3 trials.
