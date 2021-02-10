Viant Technology, which provides programmatic advertising software, raised $250 million by offering 10 million shares at $25, above its previously revised range of $22 to $24. The company offered 1.5 million more shares than anticipated. It originally filed to offer 7.5 million shares at a range of $19 to $21 before increasing the deal size on Monday. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $1.6 billion.



Viant Technology provides software that enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Its demand side platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform used by marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising across most channels.



Viant Technology plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DSP. BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Advertising software provider Viant Technology prices further upsized IPO at $25, above the previously revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



