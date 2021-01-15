Viant Technology, which provides programmatic advertising software, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



Viant Technology provides software that enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Its demand side platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform used by marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising across most channels.



The Irvine, CA-based company was founded in 1999 and booked $161 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DSP. Viant Technology filed confidentially on October 22, 2020. BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Advertising software maker Viant Technology files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



