Advertising Revenues at Alphabet Soared in Q4; Website Visits Hinted at It

After the bell on Tuesday, internet juggernaut Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the parent company of Google, gave some cheerful news, with its shares up more than 10.5% in after-hours trade after the firm announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter sales.

Interestingly, the new TipRanks’ monthly website visitor tool already showed the strengthening advertising revenues for the Q4 quarter.

Given that advertising accounts for the majority of Alphabet's income, the key driver for stronger top-line growth in Q4 was the continued strength of Google's advertising sales, which totaled $61.2 billion, up about 33% year-over-year. Notably, YouTube advertising revenues increased 25% in Q4 to $8.6 billion.

The ability to display a site's total anticipated visitors even before an earnings announcement is one of the new tool's most beneficial features. For one of Alphabet’s domains, ads.google.com, the stats clearly pointed to an upward trajectory.

More specifically, the graph below shows that total projected website visits to ads.google.com climbed 6.7% sequentially in the fourth quarter to 49.6 million.

Also, on a year-over-year basis, total quarterly visits to ads.google.com were up 6.4% in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020.

These excellent results from Google have put Wall Street analysts in a good mood, laying to rest worries that the diminishing influence of pandemic lockdowns will bring the tech boom to a stop. Other large technology companies, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB), are expected to report results this week, and their performance will be intriguing to follow.

The Wall Street analysts on TipRanks are bullish about Alphabet stock. The stock has received a Strong Buy consensus based on 19 unanimous Buys. As for price targets, the average GOOGL stock price prediction of $3,450.28 implies almost 25.3% upside potential from the current levels.

