Advertising group WPP to merge two major creative agencies

Adds background on WPP's previous restructuring in paragraph 4, details on VML's leadership in last paragraph

Oct 17 (Reuters) - WPP WPP.L will combine two of its major creative agencies Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R, the world's biggest advertising group said on Tuesday, in a bid to simplify its business.

The combined entity, which will be known as VML, will employ more than 30,000 people in 64 markets.

The agencies, launched in 2018, have catered to clients including Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Microsoft and Coca-Cola.

London-based WPP has restructured many of its agencies, including merging the world's oldest ad agency J Walter Thompson with digital network Wunderman, to improve efficiencies and provide a more complete offering for customers.

VML will be led by VMLY&R head Jon Cook as global chief executive and Wunderman Thompson head Mel Edwards as global president, WPP said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.