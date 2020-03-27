US Markets

Advertising group Publicis drops its financial guidance

Contributors
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Publicis, the world's third-biggest advertising company, said on Friday that it was no longer giving any financial guidance over its results, due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Adds details on guidance, quote, backghround

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Publicis PUBP.PA, the world's third-biggest advertising company, said on Friday that it was no longer giving any financial guidance over its results, due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

"As industry peers and other media companies have already communicated, it is difficult to accurately predict the evolution of advertising and marketing spend. Publicis Groupe has therefore decided not to give any guidance until further notice," the company said in a statement.

Publicis, which competes against bigger rivals WPP WPP.L and Omnicom OMC.N, reports first-quarter revenue on April 23. It said on Friday that revenue at the end of February was in line with its 2020 roadmap.

Last month, Publicis had re-iterated its outlook for 2020 saying underlying sales would be somewhere in the range of down 2% to up 1%.

Publicis also said on Friday it will continue to "protect all its stakeholders’ interests and to rigorously manage all costs, particularly during this period."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular