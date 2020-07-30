Advertising firm JC Decaux posts H1 loss as COVID-19 crisis hits market

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

Outdoor advertising firm JC Decaux posted a first-half loss on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the global advertising sector, and the company said it could not provide a financial outlook given the uncertain business environment.

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising firm JC Decaux JCDX.PA posted a first-half loss on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the global advertising sector, and the company said it could not provide a financial outlook given the uncertain business environment.

JC Decaux reported a first-half net loss of 254.9 million euros ($300 million), with revenues dropping by around 40% to 1.075 billion euros.

"Considering the risk of new waves of COVID-19 and new local lockdowns being implemented, it remains very difficult to give a guidance for Q3 2020," said Chairman and co-CEO Jean-Charles Decaux.

($1 = 0.8500 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More