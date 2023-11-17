News & Insights

Adverse weather disrupts some flights at Dubai's main airport

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER CORNWELL

November 17, 2023 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal and Alexander Cornwell for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Adverse weather in the United Arab Emirates has caused some disruption to flights at Dubai's main airport, a spokesperson for operator Dubai Airports said on Friday.

"As of 10am UAE time (0600 GMT), 13 inbound flights were diverted to neighbouring airports while six outbound flights were cancelled," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement, referring to operations at Dubai International (DXB).

"Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities and other service partners at DXB to minimise any inconvenience to our customers."

DXB is one of the world's busiest airports and a key global transit hub.

Heavy rain early on Friday caused significant travel disruption across the emirate, but the Dubai Airshow, a major industry event taking place this week, was scheduled to go ahead as planned on the final day.

