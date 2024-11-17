News & Insights

Stocks

Adveritas Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 17, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Adveritas Limited (AU:AV1) has released an update.

Adveritas Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by shareholders. The meeting, held on November 18, 2024, saw all proposed resolutions, including elections and share ratifications, receive substantial support. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

