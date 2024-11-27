Adveritas Limited to Quote 4.5 Million New Shares

Adveritas Limited (AU:AV1) has released an update.

Adveritas Limited has announced the quotation of 4.5 million new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, with the securities being available from November 27, 2024. This move signifies the company’s ongoing expansion and may attract investors looking to capitalize on its growth potential. Such developments are likely to pique the interest of those monitoring stock market opportunities.

