Adveritas Limited Issues 10 Million Performance Rights

November 27, 2024 — 10:30 pm EST

Adveritas Limited (AU:AV1) has released an update.

Adveritas Limited has announced the issuance of 10 million unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with a designated issue date of November 27, 2024. These securities will not be listed on the ASX, signaling a strategic move to motivate and retain key personnel. Investors may find this development indicative of the company’s commitment to growth and talent retention.

