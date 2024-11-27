Adveritas Limited Director Increases Stake with New Performance Rights

Adveritas Limited (AU:AV1) has released an update.

Adveritas Limited has announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Mathew James Ratty, through The MJR Family Trust, acquired 10 million performance rights under the company’s Employee Securities Incentive Plan. This acquisition highlights the director’s growing involvement and potential confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this move intriguing as it could signal strategic intentions for Adveritas Limited’s growth.

