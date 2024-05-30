Adveritas Launches Key TrafficGuard Enhancements

Adveritas Limited (AU:AV1) has released an update.

Adveritas Limited has unveiled new TrafficGuard features aimed at accelerating sales and agency adoption, improving revenue, and enhancing customer acquisition and pricing strategies. The key highlight is the launch of the Invalid Traffic Dashboard, which promises a 40% improvement in fraud detection and provides valuable insights into ad spend savings and customer lifetime value. These product enhancements are set to bolster Adveritas’s growth and deliver tangible benefits to enterprise customers starting June 2024.

