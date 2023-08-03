Adventus Mining (TSX:ADZN) Price Target Decreased by 6.32% to 0.91

The average one-year price target for Adventus Mining (TSX:ADZN) has been revised to 0.91 / share. This is an decrease of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 0.97 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 197.64% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adventus Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADZN is 0.18%, a decrease of 44.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 5,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 5,310K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 500K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing a decrease of 800.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADZN by 92.12% over the last quarter.

