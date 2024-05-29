News & Insights

Stocks

Adventus Holdings’ Productive Annual Meeting

May 29, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Adventus Holdings Limited (SG:5EF) has released an update.

Adventus Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, with a quorum in place and the meeting led by Executive Chairman Mr. Chin Bay Ching. Key directors and shareholders were in attendance, and the company addressed the proceedings with full representation from the board and other official attendees.

