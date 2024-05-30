Adventus Clears Debt Ahead of Silvercorp Acquisition

Adventus Mining Corp (TSE:ADZN) has released an update.

Adventus Mining Corporation has successfully repaid their US$6.3 million credit facility to Trafigura, thanks to the proceeds from a recent C$25.6 million private placement. This repayment clears all debts associated with the credit agreement and comes ahead of Adventus’s upcoming acquisition by Silvercorp Metals Inc. The company, known for its Ecuadorian copper-gold projects, continues to strengthen its financial position and progress in the mining industry.

For further insights into TSE:ADZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.