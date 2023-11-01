Adventure (TYO:6030) Price Target Decreased by 13.33% to 10,608.00

The average one-year price target for Adventure (TYO:6030) has been revised to 10,608.00 / share. This is an decrease of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 12,240.00 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,888.00 to a high of 12,600.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.49% from the latest reported closing price of 4,900.00 / share.

Adventure Maintains 0.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adventure. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6030 is 0.07%, a decrease of 54.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 224K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 134K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6030 by 15.07% over the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 203.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6030 by 63.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6030 by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 15K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6030 by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.