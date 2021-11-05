Advent To Buy McAfee For Over $10 Billion: WSJ

(RTTNews) - Cyber security software maker McAfee Corp. (MCFE) closed Friday's trading 20% higher driven by the Wall Street Journal's report that the company is nearing a deal to sell itself to Advent Intl. Corp.

According WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter, Advent, a private-equity firm, would pay over $10 billion for McAfee.

MCFE closed Friday's trading at $25.46, up $4.25 or 20.04%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $0.41 or 1.61% in extended hours. The day's trading volume topped 8.6 million shares, above its average volume of 1.7 million.

The deal could be announced on Monday, the report said, but also noted that talks could still fall apart.

In March, McAfee agreed to sell its Enterprise business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group in an all-cash transaction for $4.0 billion.

