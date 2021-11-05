Markets
MCFE

Advent To Buy McAfee For Over $10 Billion: WSJ

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cyber security software maker McAfee Corp. (MCFE) closed Friday's trading 20% higher driven by the Wall Street Journal's report that the company is nearing a deal to sell itself to Advent Intl. Corp.

According WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter, Advent, a private-equity firm, would pay over $10 billion for McAfee.

MCFE closed Friday's trading at $25.46, up $4.25 or 20.04%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $0.41 or 1.61% in extended hours. The day's trading volume topped 8.6 million shares, above its average volume of 1.7 million.

The deal could be announced on Monday, the report said, but also noted that talks could still fall apart.

In March, McAfee agreed to sell its Enterprise business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group in an all-cash transaction for $4.0 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular