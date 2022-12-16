Companies
Advent to buy Maxar Technologies for about $4 billion - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

December 16, 2022 — 06:39 am EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Advent International has agreed to buy Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N in a deal that values the satellite owner and operator at about $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing executives at the private equity firm.

Maxar and Advent did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)

