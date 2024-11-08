News & Insights

Advent Technologies Revises Board Amid Agreement Termination

November 08, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

Advent Technologies Holdings ( (ADN) ) has issued an update.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. terminated its Securities Purchase Agreement with an investor due to non-compliance, impacting a $1 million promissory note and a $2 million revolving credit line. Additionally, the company appointed Seth M. Lukash and Joseph P. Celia to its Board of Directors, bringing extensive experience in technology, finance, and strategic partnerships to bolster its leadership and navigate future market opportunities.

