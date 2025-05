Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. Appoints Dr. Ryan Pavlicek as General Manager of Livermore Facility

Dr. Ryan Pavlicek returns as General Manager at Advent Technologies, enhancing their fuel cell and hydrogen technology initiatives.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has announced the reappointment of Dr. Ryan Pavlicek as the General Manager of its Livermore facility. Dr. Pavlicek, who previously held various roles at Advent from 2018 to 2024, brings over a decade of experience in fuel cell technology, including significant work with the U.S. Department of Energy. His expertise is expected to enhance Advent's commercialization efforts, particularly with the Ion Pair Technology in their Honey Badger product line aimed at mission-critical battery charging applications. Both Advent's CEO Gary Herman and Chief Technology Officer Emory De Castro expressed enthusiasm about his return, highlighting his valuable experience in advancing cutting-edge fuel cell technologies. Advent Technologies specializes in developing fuel cell systems and components for the renewable energy sector and holds numerous patents for its innovative technologies.

Potential Positives

Dr. Ryan Pavlicek's return as General Manager is significant as he brings over 10 years of relevant experience in developing fuel cell technologies and previously held key positions at Advent.

His expertise in Ion Pair Technology is expected to enhance the commercialization efforts of Advent's Honey Badger™ product line, which targets mission-critical battery charging applications.

The press release highlights Advent's strong intellectual property position with approximately 150 patents, emphasizing the company's innovative capabilities in the renewable energy sector.

Potential Negatives

Dr. Ryan Pavlicek's return may indicate a potential lack of stability within the company's management, as they sought to bring back a former employee rather than promoting from within or hiring new talent.

The reliance on forward-looking statements in the press release highlights existing uncertainties regarding the company’s future performance and ability to compete in the market.

The press release mentions several risks, including challenges in maintaining a Nasdaq listing, which could signal financial instability to potential investors.

FAQ

Who is Dr. Ryan Pavlicek?

Dr. Ryan Pavlicek is the newly appointed General Manager of Advent's Livermore facility, with extensive experience in fuel cell technology.

What role did Dr. Pavlicek previously have at Advent?

He served as a Senior Scientist, Product Manager, and Site Lead from 2018 to 2024 before rejoining the company.

What is Ion Pair Technology?

Ion Pair Technology is a development in advanced membrane electrode assemblies aimed at enhancing fuel cell performance in various applications.

What are Advent Technologies' main products?

Advent develops complete fuel cell systems and critical components for customers within the renewable energy sector.

Where is Advent Technologies headquartered?

Advent Technologies is headquartered in Livermore, California, with additional offices in Athens and Patras, Greece.

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent "or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sector, is pleased to announce that Dr. Ryan Pavlicek has rejoined the Company as the General Manager of its Livermore facility.





Dr. Pavlicek previously served as a Senior Scientist, Product Manager, and Site Lead with Advent from 2018-2024. Prior to this, Dr. Pavlicek served as a Technology Manager with the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office at the U.S. Department of Energy. Dr. Pavlicek has more than 10 years experience developing and scaling fuel cell technologies, and was a key member leading the team developing the Ion Pair electrode within the DOE L'Innovator program, in partnership with Los Alamos National Lab, Brookhaven National Lab, and the National Renewable Energies Lab. Dr. Pavlicek holds a PhD in Chemistry from Northeastern University as well as a B.S. in Chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University.





Emory De Castro, Advent’s Chief Technology Officer stated, “We welcome the return of Dr. Pavlicek to the Company, Ryan was the second scientist Advent hired, and is well versed in commercializing advanced membrane electrode assemblies. We look forward to his shepherding



Ion Pair



Technology in our Honey Badger™ product line for in-the-field battery charging mission critical applications and working with the entire team on executing on the vision of Advent 2.0.”





Gary Herman the CEO of Advent stated, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Pavlicek back on the Advent team. His experience and background in



Ion Pair



Technology and government programs will contribute to enhancing the Company’s goal to increase the commercialization of our innovative and cutting-edge technology."







About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.







Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens and Patras Greece. With approximately 150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit



www.advent.energy



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent’s corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Advent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 13, 2024, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent’s filings with the SEC, available at



www.sec.gov



, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.







Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.









press@advent.energy





