Advent Technologies board approves termination of Vassilios Gregoriou as CEO

According to a regulatory filing, on October 24, 2024, the Board of Directors of Advent Technologies (ADN) Holdings approved the termination of the employment of Vassilios Gregoriou, the Chief Executive Officer, Acting Chief Financial Officer, for cause, effective immediately. Further to the said termination, in connection with Gregoriou’s termination, the company’s board of directors appointed Gary Herman, who is currently serving as the company’s Class I Director, to the additional role of interim chief executive officer, effective immediately, until a new Chief Executive Officer is appointed. Information regarding Herman’s age, background, and experience is incorporated by reference to the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 4, 2024.

