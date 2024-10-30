News & Insights

Advent Technologies appoints Gary Herman as Interim CEO

October 30, 2024 — 06:15 pm EDT

Advent Technologies (ADN) announced changes to its board and C-suite by removing Chairman and CEO Vasilis Gregoriou and Chief Strategy Officer Chris Kaskavelis. Gary Herman has been appointed as Interim CEO. The company appointed Konstantinos Ferderigos as General Manager for its Greek Operations. Ferderigos is based in Athens and is also the company’s Global IT Director. Steven Rock will replace Kaskavelis as the Chief Strategy Officer.

