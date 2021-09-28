Advent-owned Olaplex raises IPO price range, now aims for $12.3 bln valuation

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hair products maker Olaplex Holdings Inc, owned by private equity firm Advent International, increased the price range for its U.S. initial public offering and is now seeking a valuation of up to $12.3 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.