Advent-owned Olaplex raises IPO price range, now aims for $12.3 bln valuation

Sohini Podder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Hair products maker Olaplex Holdings Inc, owned by private equity firm Advent International, increased the price range for its U.S. initial public offering and is now seeking a valuation of up to $12.3 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

