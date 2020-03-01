Companies

Advent-led consortium to spend 'billions' on expanding Thyssenkrupp Elevator

By far the German conglomerate's most profitable business
Thyssenkrupp Elevator is the world's fourth-largest lift manufacturer behind United Technologies Corp's
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The consortium that won the bid to acquire Thyssenkrupp's elevators division wants to spend billions of euros on expanding the business, a manager at one of three partners said in remarks published on Sunday.

By far the German conglomerate's most profitable business, Thyssenkrupp Elevator is the world's fourth-largest lift manufacturer behind United Technologies Corp's UTX.N Otis, Switzerland's Schindler SCHP.S and Finnish rival Kone KNEBV.HE.

