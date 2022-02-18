Advent invests $262 mln in Brazilian pipe maker Tigre

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International Corp has acquired a 25% stake in Brazilian construction materials manufacturer Tigre Group for 1.35 billion reais ($262 million), both companies said on Friday, eyeing an expected infrastructure boom in the U.S. and Brazil.

Tigre plans to use the proceeds from Advent's investment to acquire competitors, open new production lines in existing plants and build new factories, Tigre Chairman Felipe Hansen said in an interview.

Founded in Brazil by the Hansen family roughly 80 years ago, Tigre has expanded across Latin America, with plants in countries such Argentina, Chile and Colombia as well as the United States.

Tigre Chief Executive Otto von Sothen told Reuters the company expects rising demand in Brazil for products such as pipes, as a new sanitation bill approved in 2020 foresees the universalization of water and waste services - still unavailable in many poor neighborhoods - by 2033. Irrigation projects are also on Tigre's radar.

In the U.S., where the manufacturer has three plants, Tigre plans to take advantage of President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure package.

Advent managing partner Patrice Etlin said the private equity firm sees room for consolidation in the construction materials sector in the U.S. The private equity firm used proceeds from its seventh Latin American fund, of $2 billion, to make this deal.

Unlisted Tigre posted net revenues of 4.2 billion reais in the first nine months of 2021 and a net income of 508 million reais.

Advent will appoint two out of the seven members of Tigre's board of directors.

($1 = 5.1529 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

