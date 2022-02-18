Advent invests $262 mln in Brazilian pipe maker Tigre

US Markets

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International Corp has acquired a 25% stake in Brazilian construction materials manufacturer Tigre Group for 1.35 billion reais ($262 million), both companies said on Friday, eyeing an expected infrastructure boom in the U.S. and Brazil.

