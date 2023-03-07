Advent International To Sell Tag To Dentsu Group

(RTTNews) - Advent International has agreed to sell Tag, a global omnichannel marketing production company, to Dentsu Group Inc., one of world's largest global marketing and advertising agency networks.

In the past five years, Advent has invested more than €100 million in Tag. Tag now has a truly global presence, with a world class diverse leadership team who oversee 2,800 employees in over 29 countries across EMEA, APAC and the Americas.

James Brocklebank, Managing Partner at Advent International, said, "Since acquiring Tag in 2017, and following more than €100 million of investment, the business has been transformed to become a highly successful standalone entity that is now one of the world's leading omnichannel digital marketing production companies."

Advent acquired Williams Lea Tag from Deutsche Post DHL Group in December 2017, before successfully separating Williams Lea and Tag into standalone businesses.

