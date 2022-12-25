US Markets

Advent International to acquire significant stake in India's Suven Pharma

December 25, 2022 — 09:51 pm EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd SUVH.NS said on Monday private equity major Advent International will acquire a significant stake in the company from promoter Jasti Property And Equity Holdings Private Limited.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company did not specify a deal value or the stake Advent would acquire, but said the latter intends to explore merging Suven with its portfolio company Cohance Lifesciences.

