Advent International shortlisted for Czech Packeta acquisition -report

PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International has been shortlisted to acquire Czech parcel delivery company Zasilkovna, daily business paper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Tuesday.

Only bids worth at least 300 million euros ($324.48 million)were shortlisted, the paper reported.

The largest Czech investment company, PPF, and investor Daniel Kretinsky were also shortlisted, the paper said, citing unnamed sources.

Zasilkovna expects this year's revenue to rise to 7.5 billion crowns ($336.52 million) from 6 billion crowns in 2022, its founder and main shareholder told the paper.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

($1 = 22.2870 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Louise Heavens)

