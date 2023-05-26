Advent International sells part of its stake in InPost

Corrects name of company PPF Group in first paragraph

May 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International agreed to sell 15% of its stake in Polish parcel locker firm InPost INPST.AS to investment company PPF Group for 10 euros ($11) per share.

After the sale, Advent will remain InPost's largest shareholder with a 30.3% ownership stake.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

