Advent International sells part of its stake in InPost

May 26, 2023 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

May 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International agreed to sell 15% of its stake in Polish parcel locker firm InPost INPST.AS to investment company PPF Group for 10 euros ($11) per share.

After the sale, Advent will remain InPost's largest shareholder with a 30.3% ownership stake.

