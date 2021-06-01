US Markets
Advent, Indorama and Stepan vye for Brazil's Ultrapar chemical unit

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Private equity firm Advent International, U.S. chemical company Stepan Co and Thailand's Indorama Ventures are vying for Brazilian conglomerate Ultrapar Participacoes SA's chemical unit Oxiteno, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) -

The divestiture may fetch around $1.5 billion and is expected to be completed by late June, the paper reported, citing people close to the transaction. Binding offers were delivered last week, the paper said.

Oxiteno has 11 plants in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay and the U.S.

Ultrapar, Stepan, Advent and Indorama did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

