Advent, Indorama and Stepan vie for Brazil's Ultrapar chemical unit

Adds companies declining to comment

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International, U.S. chemical company Stepan Co SCL.N and Thailand's Indorama Ventures are vying for Brazilian conglomerate Ultrapar Participacoes SA's UGPA3.SA chemical unit Oxiteno, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.

The divestiture may fetch around $1.5 billion and is expected to be completed by late June, the paper reported, citing people close to the transaction. Binding offers were delivered last week, the paper said.

Oxiteno has 11 plants in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay and the United States.

Ultrapar and Advent declined to comment. Stepan and Indorama did not reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.