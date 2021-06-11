Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 41st quarter that AVK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.03, the dividend yield is 7.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVK was $19.03, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.63 and a 50.67% increase over the 52 week low of $12.63.

