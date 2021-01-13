Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 36th quarter that AVK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVK was $16.89, representing a 1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.72 and a 121.94% increase over the 52 week low of $7.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

