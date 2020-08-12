Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that AVK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.32, the dividend yield is 9.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVK was $14.32, representing a -11.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.18 and a 88.17% increase over the 52 week low of $7.61.

